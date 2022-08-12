Western Advocate

Four arrested after alleged police pursuit through Bathurst

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated August 12 2022 - 3:34am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four arrested after alleged police pursuit through city

BATHURST police have arrested four teenagers after an alleged police pursuit through the streets of the city on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.