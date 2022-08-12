Four arrested after alleged police pursuit through city

BATHURST police have arrested four teenagers after an alleged police pursuit through the streets of the city on Thursday.
The teenagers, aged between 15 and 18, have been charged with a string of offences in relation to the incident, which police say began with the alleged theft of a Ford Ranger from Orange on Wednesday afternoon.
Advertisement
Inspector David Abercrombie from Chifley Police District said police will allege the Ranger was stolen from a property at around 2.30pm.
"Over the next 24 hours, police allege a number of offences were committed around the Chifley Police District involving the occupants of the Ranger," he said.
"At around 10.50am on Thursday, police sighted the vehicle and highway patrol initiated a police pursuit in Eglinton."
The pursuit continued into town, down Rankin Street and at one point past the police station, before returning to Eglinton, according to police.
Inspector Abercrombie said that, given the alleged manner of the driving of the Ranger, police made the decision to terminate the pursuit to ensure the safety of the public.
ALSO MAKING NEWS IN BATHURST
A short time later, police, who were patrolling the area looking for the car, located the vehicle on the Bridle Track and the four occupants were arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
The occupants were subsequently charged with varying offences which include aggravated break and enter, which police allege occurred at Canowindra; carry in a conveyance without owner's consent; take / drive a conveyance without the owner's consent; police pursuit (not stop); drive in a manner dangerous; and drive unlicensed.
Of the three juveniles, a 17-year-old was refused bail by police to appear at a children's court today, as was the 15-year-old.
An 18-year-old female received conditional bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on August 31, while another 17-year-old male was refused bail by police to appear before a children's court today.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.