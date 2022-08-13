IT was a long time coming, but it came at a good time - St Pat's finally managed to win a Central West Premier League Hockey women's local derby on Saturday.
In beating Bathurst City 2-0 at Bob Roach Field the Saints remained in second on the ladder and booked a spot in the major semi-final alongside Lithgow Panthers.
With that also came confidence - a valuable commodity to have heading into a finals series.
"We certainly had some opportunities today, we certainly could've put a few more away there today, but they had some strong opportunities too," St Pat's coach Bec Clayton said.
"It's just good to come away with a win, especially just before finals start. It just gives you that extra bit of confidence to come into a semi on a win.
"It was a pretty good win, we didn't make too many mistakes, maybe just some lapses in defence, but I was pretty happy."
The Saints stepped onto the turf for Saturday's final round match knowing their spot in the finals was already assured, while City knew it could not crack the top four.
However, that did not impact the intent of either side. Both were clearly up for the contest and wanted the win.
Pat's had the first chance with just over three minutes gone via a penalty corner, but City shut that down and soon had its own chance.
Emily Thompson worked the ball into the circle then blasted a reverse stick attempt that went just inches wide of the right post.
City's Amy Ioane threatened five minutes later - a good Sophie Conroy tackle shut her down - before a dramatic passage came down the other end.
St Pat's earned a penalty corner, Mish Somers struck the post then Lily Kable very nearly tucked the ball in - it struck a City defender.
As such a penalty stroke was awarded and Millie Fulton fired her effort into the left of the goal to give the Saints a 1-0 lead.
That was how it remained until half-time, the best chance of the second quarter coming from Bathurst City's Ellie Bestwick but her powerful strike was turned away by the glove of Pat's goalkeeper Lilli Rae Campbell.
Three minutes into the second half the Saints made it 2-0 when Fulton scored from a penalty corner, but that only served to spur City on.
At one stage City had three consecutive penalty corners, but the experienced Saints defence managed to deny their rivals each time.
The final quarter of the match saw more chances for both sides - Bathurst City had another penalty corner and Pat's Amy Vanderhel an on target effort blocked.
But 2-0 was how it finished, the Saints finally beating a Bathurst rival after two losses to Souths and a shock defeat to City earlier in the season.
