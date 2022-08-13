Western Advocate
Watch

St Pat's beats Bathurst City 2-0 in final round of Central West Premier League Hockey

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 13 2022 - 9:47am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pat's vs Bathurst City, Central West Premier League Hockey

IT was a long time coming, but it came at a good time - St Pat's finally managed to win a Central West Premier League Hockey women's local derby on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.