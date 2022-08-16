Western Advocate
Kristy Bell named as finalist in the AusMumpreneur Awards in the NSW|ACT Business Excellence category.

Updated August 16 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
Kristy Bell (middle), pictured with Bell Conveyancing's Amy Vickers and Kate Gullifer, has been named as a finalist in the AusMumpreneur Awards. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

LESS than a month after she was a finalist in the Western NSW Business Awards, local businesswoman Kristy Bell has received a statewide recognition.

