LESS than a month after she was a finalist in the Western NSW Business Awards, local businesswoman Kristy Bell has received a statewide recognition.
Ms Bell - who has taken her business Bell Conveyancing from her spare bedroom to a CBD office in the past five years - has been named as a finalist in the AusMumpreneur Awards in the NSW|ACT Business Excellence category.
Presented by The Women's Business School, the AusMumpreneur Awards aim to celebrate and recognise Australian mums in business achieving success in areas such as product development, customer service and digital innovation.
Bell Conveyancing was established by Ms Bell - a mother of two young daughters - in June 2017.
After operating out of her spare bedroom for around three years, Ms Bell moved her business into a Keppel Street site in the CBD in 2020 and then to its current premises in Piper Street in November last year.
It now employs three full-time staff.
"Kristy is a dynamic leader and has worked extremely hard for her successes," Bell Conveyancing paralegal Amy Vickers said.
"She sat her first university exam when she was eight months pregnant and sat her last exam while juggling working and caring for two children under the age of four.
"There is no other woman as inspiring as Kristy. Kristy has shown the world you can have it all - you can be a mum to two beautiful children whilst building and conquering your own business empire."
The winners of the AusMumpreneur Awards will be announced at the awards gala dinner in Sydney in September.
Ms Bell was a finalist in the outstanding business leader category of the 2022 Western NSW Business Awards last month, while Bell Conveyancing was a finalist in the excellence in micro business category.
