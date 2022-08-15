Night detour to be in place on Mitchell Highway during upcoming maintenance

A NIGHT detour will be in place on the Mitchell Highway west of Bathurst for a number of upcoming evenings as road maintenance is carried out.
Transport for NSW says motorists should allow up to 15 minutes of extra travel time while the detour is in place.
Advertisement
It says the essential maintenance will include repairing and replacing the road surface between Marys Lane (at Dunkeld) and The Rocks.
READ ALSO:
It says the work will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 5am from this Sunday, August 21 to Thursday, August 25 and is expected to take five nights to complete, weather permitting.
For the safety of workers and motorists, Transport for NSW says traffic control and a detour via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway through Blayney will be in place during work hours.
Access will be maintained for residents and emergency service vehicles in the event of an emergency, according to Transport for NSW.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.