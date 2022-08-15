Western Advocate

Night detour to be in place on Mitchell Highway during upcoming maintenance

Updated August 15 2022 - 2:39am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Night detour to be in place on Mitchell Highway during upcoming maintenance

A NIGHT detour will be in place on the Mitchell Highway west of Bathurst for a number of upcoming evenings as road maintenance is carried out.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.