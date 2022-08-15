Western Advocate

Cushla Rue and her Young Matildas face a must win match against Spain at FIFA Under 20s Women's World Cup

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 15 2022 - 9:55pm, first published 8:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORLD STAGE: Bathurst's Cushla Rue got her first World Cup minutes on Sunday when used off the bench against Brazil.

SHE was acknowledged for proving the Young Matildas with "attacking impetus" in her FIFA Under 20s Women's World Cup debut on Sunday, but Cushla Rue is hoping for much more than that.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.