SHE was acknowledged for proving the Young Matildas with "attacking impetus" in her FIFA Under 20s Women's World Cup debut on Sunday, but Cushla Rue is hoping for much more than that.
The star Bathurst 19-year-old is hoping for both more game time and a spot in the knockout rounds for the Young Matildas.
That has been the goal for Rue and her team-mates since they left Australian soil.
"Our goal is to make it to quarter-finals, you've got to go in with the mentality that you're going to win and I think we can do it," Rue said after her spot in the Yong Matildas squad was confirmed.
However, ticking off that box is not an easy task.
It will required the Young Matildas beating European champions Spain on Wednesday (12pm, AEST) in their final group match.
The Australia side is in that must win position after a win and a loss through its first two Group stage matches.
Rue watched on Australia's tournament opening 3-1 win over host nation Costa Rica from the bench and while not deployed, she still celebrated with her team-mates at full-time.
She also soaked up the feeling of playing in front of a crowd of 22,506 fans.
Next came a match against a Brazil, the current and 11-time South American under 20 champions.
Young Matildas coach Leah Blayney rated Brazil as "probably the best youth team in the world right now".
Rue was named on the bench and if she was nervous about that, waiting for more than an hour for the game to start due to a wet weather delay would not have helped.
But when she got her chance to enter the game in the 81st minute, Rue showed she was up to the task of playing World Cup soccer.
She replaced Bryleeh Henry on the right edge and did her best to try and create something for the Young Matildas, who at that stage were down 2-0.
It was an experience, while only lasting nine minutes, Rue no doubt will have learned from.
Though the Bathurst talent helped provide some late spark the Australians couldn't score and Brazil won 2-0. That makes the clash with Spain a must-win.
Coach Leah Blayney calls them a "different beast" compared to Brazil, but is backing her side.
"We're confident going into our final group match. We know that we're capable of playing some good football," she said.
"Again, we still demonstrated that [against Brazil] in patches just for not long enough periods of time for our standards.
"For us, we need to be more effective, especially with our final passes into the front third."
