Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst '75 claims 5-1 Western Premier League win at home over Macquarie United

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 14 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST '75 have maintained third place on the Western Premier League ladder by picking up a relatively comfortable 5-1 victory over Macquarie United on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.