IN one of the most inspired performances in the club's recent history the Oberon Tigers produced a memorable comeback to bring down Woodbridge Cup minor premiers Manildra Rhinos 30-26 in Saturday's qualifying final.
Tigers had a mountain to climb after heading into the half-time break down 20-6, and the knowledge that the rampant Rhinos had accounted for them 40-10 earlier in the season, but they were about to produce their best half of football this year.
Advertisement
A combination of impassioned defence and clinical attack saw Abel Lefaoseu's men turn the tide in the match at Manildra, leaving the home crowd stunned.
It continues what has been a stunning run of results for the Tigers in their debut Woodbridge Cup season.
Rhinos had come into the finals series with just a single loss this season to their name but they now find themselves in a sudden death contest with the Peak Hill Roosters.
Against the odds the Tigers have now moved into the preliminary finals, where they await the winner of the Trundle Boomers and Orange United clash.
Tigers coach Lefaoseu said the team wouldn't have come away with such a result if it weren't for the commitment they've shown to improving as a unit.
"I'm just overwhelmed," he said of the result.
"The hard work that we've put in this year paid off. Everyone was writing us off at the start of the year."
The ever-dangerous kicking game and playmaking of Rhinos halves combination Ben McAlpine and Luke Petrie led their side to the half-time advantage.
Lefaoseu said his side found their discipline in the second half and started to cut down their errors.
"In the first half they had all the ball. They scored off their kicks and fumbles from us. Our discipline wasn't real good in the first half," he said.
"Our defence was still good but it was just those kicks and chases that got us. We couldn't defend that. Macca and Petrie are very good at doing that.
"I just told the boys that we needed to lift and that we had to show them what we were made of. When they kicked off we scored straight away.
"Then we scored again, and again, and then that put pressure on them. We continued to turn up for each other and we knew that we could win it if we kept doing that. Our defence was real ruthless."
Lefaoseu said that there are few things sweeter in the competition than besting the Rhinos in their own backyard.
"It was so awesome, especially because they smashed us in the first game. Everyone was thinking we were going to lose this one but we've pretty much shut everyone down," he said.
"The whole team played so well. Standouts were Luke Christie-Johnson, Greg Behan, my brother [Senio] and Liam Walsh. They really stood up for us.
Advertisement
"We've peaked at the right time. Beating them at home is overwhelming for us, especially coming up from eighth right up to the top four."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.