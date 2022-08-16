Western Advocate
Photos

Oberon Tigers one win away from Woodbridge Cup grand final following shock victory over Manildra Rhinos

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 16 2022 - 5:00am
IN one of the most inspired performances in the club's recent history the Oberon Tigers produced a memorable comeback to bring down Woodbridge Cup minor premiers Manildra Rhinos 30-26 in Saturday's qualifying final.

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

