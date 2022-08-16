Western Advocate
Photos

Bathurst Bushrangers Kolby McMahon marks return from injury with seven goals in win over Giants

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 16 2022 - 6:30am
KOLBY McMahon marked his return to the Bathurst Bushrangers from injury with a seven goal haul in Saturday's AFL Central West senior men's derby success against the Bathurst Giants.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

