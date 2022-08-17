RE: We Have An Emerging Health Precinct, So Why Have Facilities Elsewhere? (opinion, August 16).
I support the co-location of both public and private health services.
The early proposal of building a private health facility on top of the RSL car park, away from any other health service, seems very impractical.
There is, in the current health precinct, council-owned land which could be rezoned to accommodate a private health facility, thus supporting a number of issues outlined in the Western Advocate article.
