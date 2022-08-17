Western Advocate
Comment

Health precinct is where the proposed private facility should go | Letter

By Irene Hancock
Updated August 18 2022 - 1:25am, first published August 17 2022 - 11:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Hospital (left); Bathurst Physiotherapy, which moved from the CBD to Mitre Street in 2020 (middle); and the relocated ambulance station (right) are all within a short distance of each other.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.