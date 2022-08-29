Junior hockey players celebrate another great minkey season

BATHURST Junior Hockey's minkey competition came to an end on Saturday, with players wrapping up the season with their final game, which was followed by a medal presentation and a BBQ.
The mixed competition involves players from under fours, under six, under eight and under 10 in a non-competitive format.
The competition was held at Cooke Park Hockey Complex.
While their competition has come to an end, the players were all encouraged to come back next week to the complex and watch the semi finals of for the under 13s, 15s and 18s and of course the premier league grand final which is also being held at Cooke Park.
It's going to be a huge weekend of hockey with both St Pat's men's and women's teams competing in the Central West Premier League hockey grand final.
