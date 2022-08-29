Western Advocate
Junior hockey players celebrate another great minkey season

Updated August 29 2022 - 6:45am, first published 5:30am
BATHURST Junior Hockey's minkey competition came to an end on Saturday, with players wrapping up the season with their final game, which was followed by a medal presentation and a BBQ.

