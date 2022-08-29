WEAR Red Day, which has been a major fundraiser for the Central West's Ronald McDonald House Charity, has transformed this year into Redtember, with a fundraising goal of $50,000.
Rather than just one day in the month, participants can choose a day, or days, where they wear red, fundraise or collect for Ronald McDonald House.
Founded by principal of Bathurst High School Ken Barwick five years ago, the event has turned into one of the charity's major fundraisers, which in turn has enabled the house to keep its doors open to families in need.
Mr Barwick said everyday families from across the Central West rely heavily on the support they receive from the house.
"Staff at the house do an amazing job as they walk hand in hand with families with sick kids when they need it most," he said.
He said the house was recently rebranded from Ronald McDonald House Orange to Ronald McDonald Central West.
"The reason for that is to get rid of confusion that the fundraising is for Orange. It is not for Orange. In fact, Orange residents don't use the house because they live in town," he said.
"Eighty-six per cent of its occupancy is from people in regional and remote NSW, covering four health districts, including Bathurst, and the house is probably one of the most important causes to help families when their kids are sick."
He said those staying there range from really young mothers with pregnancy complications right through to premature babies, very sick children and babies with cancer or leukemia.
Mr Barwick said the idea for the fundraiser came when Bathurst High had several kids who were accessing the house several years ago.
"One of our vice captains was suffering from a rare form of cancer and we decided in collaboration with them to do Wear Red Day and its grown from strength to strength," he said.
"From $4000 in the first year to $9000 to $24,000 to $35,000 last year.... our goal this year is to try and get more people involved, get businesses involved.
"You don't necessarily have to dress up in red, but you can do a collection, you can dress up your actual business in red or you can have a red day itself or a barbecue.
"If you register you can tell us what you're doing and help raise money towards our $50,000 goal for this year."
Mr Barwick conceded it was a huge goal, saying it will be the second biggest fundraiser for the Central West House outside their Red Ball, which is held in Orange.
He said the fundraising event was vital.
"It all goes to the individual house to raise money and keep their doors open," he said.
"Fifty thousand dollars would keep a complete room open every night of the year. That's my first goal.
"Last year's $35,000 kept a room open for half a year, so we are hoping we can house a family for a whole year in one of the rooms.
"I think the great thing about this event is it engages and brings communities together and we all want to help support young kids and sick kids, and it's my goal to continue to grow this into something that is big, and even when I retire I plan on still being involved in this."
Mr Barwick said he is calling for businesses to register as well as other community organisations.
"I sent out to about 500 schools to register. We're trying to get local health districts from Parkes to Mudgee to Bathurst to Orange to get involved.
"At the moment we're lacking council's becoming involved, were lacking hospitals themselves, doctors surgeries.
"We certainly dress up Bathurst for Are You Ok Day? in yellow and put ribbons around trees.
"This to me is just as important and I'd love to see Bathurst continue to lead the way and raise money for the house, and this is our closest house, we don't need to go to Westmead, we can travel to Orange."
Last year 100 business were involved.
"This year our goal is to beat 100, the goal is to always do better," Mr Barwick said.
"I think were sitting currently around 33 registrations, so we really need people to jump on board now."
He said this year, the event will run for the entire month of September.
"I guess we will be tested this year. Last year people new a set date and they all got dressed in red on that date. But this year they can do it when it suits them," he said explaining the format was changed after receiving feedback from people who couldn't be involved because they couldn't set a particular day aside.
"We're giving them an opportunity to register any day in September and allow that opportunity.
"At Bathurst High we will do four things; we will have a red day, have a barbecue, we will run a raffle and do a community event.
"Something each week. We will also have a Red Day assembly where we can show the kids a few videos from Ronald McDonald House so they can understand why we do this."
To register go to https://tinyurl.com/2022-Redtember.
