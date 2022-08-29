Western Advocate

Aiming to raise $50,000 for Ronald McDonald House through Redtember

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated August 29 2022 - 4:39am, first published 2:30am
Ken Barwick, principal of Bathurst High School, is calling on businesses and other organisations to register for Redtember. Picture by Chris Seabrook

WEAR Red Day, which has been a major fundraiser for the Central West's Ronald McDonald House Charity, has transformed this year into Redtember, with a fundraising goal of $50,000.

