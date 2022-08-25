Pumped hydro is good, but not when it draws water from our small river

In response to Jenny Goldie from Cooma.
Pumped hydro is a fantastic project in a location like the Snowy Mountains near Cooma.
The Snowy 2.0 is a massive hydro project and is blessed with an abundance of water, and all the pipes and infrastructure are underground.
In contrast, which the writer seems not to appreciate (perhaps she may have never been to Bathurst), this Yetholme project will draw its water from a very small river.
The Fish River stops flowing most summers and already supplies 62 per cent of Bathurst's drinking water.
The writer has also failed to acknowledge the horrific environmental impact, or take into account the 42 endangered species that will be significantly threatened if this project goes ahead.
The proposed site sits between two nature reserves and is home to a large, healthy koala population, platypus, Gang Gang cockatoo, one of the rarest butterflies in Australia, as well as many other vulnerable and endangered species (five critically).
This clearly illustrates the necessity to get hydro power stations in the right place, not in dry, drought-prone regions like ours, and nor where the devastating environmental impact outweighs the minuscule power benefit.
