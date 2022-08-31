PEOPLE of all ages attended the Bathurst poultry auction on Sunday, August 28.
Held at the Bathurst Showground and hosted by the Bathurst and District Poultry Society, the auction attracted 100 registered bidders and 250 lots.
The lots were made up of a range of poultry breeds, including chickens, ducks, turkeys and more.
The society holds three auctions a year, giving breeders a chance to reduce numbers and giving residents a chance to buy a farm pet for the family.
The next auction will be held in October, 2022.
