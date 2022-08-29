Western Advocate

Charles Sturt University will back pay millions to underpaid staff

Updated August 29 2022 - 10:14pm, first published 10:00pm
Charles Sturt University to back pay staff.

Charles Sturt University (CSU) will back pay more than 2500 casuals over the next six months after admitting to underpaying staff between 2015 and 2022.

