IF you've ever walked along one of the many paths around Bathurst, chances are you may have run into Jason Ross, who spends his spare time cleaning up the streets.
Jason Ross has lived in Bathurst for eight years, and has spent much of that time travelling around high traffic areas in order to clean up the town.
Advertisement
"I just do it in my spare time as a volunteer," he said.
Mr Ross generally targets Mount Panorama, around the hospital, Bathurst Library and the surrounding areas.
At the moment, Mr Ross is attacking the paths along Durham and Esrom street, where the Edgell Jog is set to take place in September.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"I just clean where I think it needs to be done next," he said.
It's something that Mr Ross loves to do, as it provides him the opportunity to thank the Bathurst community.
"I just want to do something I feel could make a small difference," he said.
Mr Ross also enjoys the "exercise, walking, the fresh air, the sun and meeting new people."
"It's just the type of thing that Aussies do," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.