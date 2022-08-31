Bathurst residents will get a taste test of the town's new brewery over the Father's Day weekend when it opens for a four-day soft launch.
After three years operating as gypsy brewers, Reckless Brewing Co. now has a home at the bottom of Piper Street in the Crago Mill facility.
Advertisement
Business owners Jarrod Moore, Grace Fowler and Alice Wilson are excited to see five years' worth of hard work come to fruition.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
While the brewery won't officially open until September 23, the Father's Day weekend event will give Bathurst a taste of what to expect, and give the business a chance to polish off the final touches.
"This is a bit of a sneak peek. We thought Father's Day is the perfect day to give Bathurst a taste of what we do," Ms Fowler said.
"We've taken a lot of bookings. We are booked out Friday night, Saturday lunch and all of Sunday, but we have left space for walk-ins.
"We're kid friendly, dog friendly and we'll have live music."
The concept of starting a brewery began as a joke between the three friends, but soon turned into a serious conversation.
After about two years of admin work, Reckless Brewing Co. fittingly released their first beer three years ago this week.
As gypsy brewers, the business would create their own recipes and take them to existing breweries to be made.
Doing this allowed them to build a range of craft beer, build a network and grow their business.
But the end goal was to always have their own brewery.
"Five years ago we were sitting around the table going, 'Let's start our own brewery'. Five years is culminating this week," Mr Moore said.
"We've won quite a lot of medals in major international beer competitions so we're not coming in and making beer for the first time.
"We've got our beer, we've got our network, we just needed and home."
In addition to offering craft beer, Reckless Brewing Co. will also have a range of other beverages available over the bar and a menu featuring street inspired food.
Moving forward, the business has plans to expand beyond the title of a brewery and act as more of a venue for weddings and functions.
Advertisement
But for now the owners are just excited to call Bathurst home, and after an overwhelming response to the Father's Day weekend, they're looking forward to opening their doors to the town.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.