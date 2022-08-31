Western Advocate

Charles Sturt University's engineering department to benefit from more than $2 million in funding from Transgrid

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
August 31 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon. Picture: Contributed

ONE hundred students engineering at Charles Sturt University (CSU) are set to benefit from $2 million worth of scholarships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.