Headspace Bathurst 'wear it purple' in solidarity with LGBTQIA+ youth

STAFF members at headspace Bathurst paraded their purple pants and polos in order to raise awareness for Wear it Purple day on August 21.
Wear it Purple day calls for individuals and businesses to don their purple attire in solidarity with at risk LGBTQIA+ youth.
Advertisement
Headspace Bathurst community engagement coordinator Sam Bolt, felt the organisation's participation was only natural, as it directly reflects the work they do.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"Wear it Purple is all about promoting the importance of safe and empowering environments for young people who identify as LGBTQIA+," Mr Bolt said.
Headspace Bathurst is a free, youth-friendly service for anyone aged between 12 and 25 years who are having a tough time, with LGBTQIA+ youth being one group that headspace directly caters to.
"By wearing purple, we are showing solidarity with a larger movement nationwide that aims to normalise language and make society more comfortable for young people who identify as LGBTQIA+," he said.
Headspace runs a fortnightly group; Skittles, on Thursday afternoons, for people who identify as LGBTQIA+ and are in need of a safe, judgement free space.
"The Skittles group meets from 4:30pm- 6pm every second Thursday, and it's a great opportunity for young people who identify as LGBTQIA+ to meet like-minded people and participate in group activities tailored to their interests," he said.
"Groups such as Skittles are designed to help young people feel more comfortable communicating their concerns to us at headspace."
These groups also provide an opportunity for young people to become more familiar with the role of headspace as an early intervention mental health service in the Bathurst community.
Headspace Bathurst also provides sexual health, drug and alcohol, and work and study services.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.