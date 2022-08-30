Western Advocate
Liam Henry and Jack have been named to make their NRL debuts with the Penrith Panthers

Nick McGrath
Nick McGrath
Updated August 31 2022 - 4:49am, first published August 30 2022 - 11:18pm
Liam Henry in action for the Panthers' NSW Cup side. Picture by Bryden Sharp - NSWRL

Blayney Bears product Liam Henry and Orange CYMS gun Jack Cole will make their NRL debuts after being named in the Penrith Panthers' 17 for the final round of the 2022 regular season.

