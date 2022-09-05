Western Advocate

Renovations on the way for the O'Connell Hotel pending DA approval

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
Updated September 6 2022 - 3:29am, first published September 5 2022 - 8:00am
Development application for upgrades to the O'Connell Hotel has been lodged. Picture by Amy Rees

RECEIVING approval for a development application will be the first step towards the reopening of the O'Connell Hotel.

