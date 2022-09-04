Bathurst-knitted blankets find a new home with Ukrainian refugees

BLANKETS knitted within Bathurst are set to find a new home with Ukrainian refugees in the Central West.
Wrapped with Love is an Australian charity that knits rugs and blankets to be donated to people in need across the country and overseas.
Advertisement
Marilyn Pratley, who is involved with collecting the blankets that are knitted locally, said she was more than happy to see the blankets donated to the Ukrainian refugees who have taken up residence in an old convent in Molong.
"That's the kind of thing Wrapped with Love likes to support," she said.
"Rather than send them to Sydney and have them sent back, I got in touch with them up there."
READ MORE:
It was only by luck did the blankets end up going to Molong, with Ms Pratley planning to take them down to the Wrapped with Love headquarters in Sydney.
"I actually had them all packed in the car, ready to take down to Sydney," she said.
"I actually contacted Dawson's to see if today was the day to bring them. I was just reading the newspaper while I was waiting for an email from Dawson's and I read about [the refugees in Molong]. It was just a Mary MacKillop moment."
While rugs are sent down to Sydney to be shipped off and donated, Ms Pratley said she tries to see the rugs and blankets donated within the Central West region.
"We try to give the rugs locally if there's people that need them, like Ronald McDonald House in Orange," she said.
"This was exactly the type of group we like to give rugs too."
With the rugs and blankets went an old sewing machine and other equipment for the Ukrainian families.
"They sent me a list of all the families, so I would know if they were male or female or children. It also said what these people do for a living," she said.
"One of them, who didn't speak English, had two little children and she was a seamstress. To be a seamstress in a foreign country without a sewing machine, oh my goodness.
"Years ago, someone gave me a sewing machine to give to someone in need. I never came across anyone in need, who actually wanted to have a sewing machine. Most people don't want one.
"So I got in touch and they got back in touch to send one over immediately. I also packed in other bits and pieces that any sower might want."
People who knit the blankets and rugs can remain anonymous and they can be dropped off at Marietta's at 233 George Street and Frank Smith's at 71 Keppel Street.
Advertisement
They can be knitted or crocheted with wool or acrylic yarn.
For more information, visit the Wrap with Love website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.