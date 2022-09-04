Western Advocate
Bathurst-knitted blankets find a new home with Ukrainian refugees in Molong

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
September 4 2022 - 2:00am
Bathurst-knitted blankets find a new home with Ukrainian refugees

BLANKETS knitted within Bathurst are set to find a new home with Ukrainian refugees in the Central West.

