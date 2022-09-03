Western Advocate
Lithgow Storms defeats St Pat's 4-2 in men's Central West Premier League Hockey grand final

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 3 2022 - 10:36am, first published 8:00am
Brandon Horner celebrates after scoring his third goal for Lithgow Storm in Saturday's grand final win over St Pat's. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

HIS coach labelled him sensational, his rival captain labelled him too good and given Brandon Horner's hat-trick helped Lithgow Storm to a 4-2 victory in the men's Central West Premier League Hockey grand final it was praise he deserved.

