TWENTY-THREE years old, mother, fiancé, one of seven siblings and owner of two successful businesses; Shannon O'Shannessy can do it all- thanks to the power of mindset.
"I'm able to juggle my time between all facets of my life all because I have a strong mindset," Ms O'Shannessy said.
Following the bursting success of her balloon business, balloonsbyshannon_, Shannon O'Shannessy made the decision that she wanted to guide people to become the best versions of themselves.
This decision didn't come easily for Ms O'Shannessy, and was the direct result of an accumulation of events in her life that left her feeling defeated and full of self-pity.
"I just had this epiphany where I didn't know what I was doing with my life and I knew I needed to make a change," Ms O'Shannessy said.
This change came in the form of the development of a mindset coaching business, which Ms O'Shannessy launched at the beginning of the year.
Though from an outsiders perspective it may seem as though Ms O'Shannessy's journey to becoming a mindset coach was simple, in actuality it was anything but.
"In the beginning, it was obviously quite confronting and scary because I was stepping out of the norm, and I found myself worrying about how people would view me," she said.
But this was quickly overcome as Ms O'Shannessy soon found that developing her mindset was the only way in which she would become her most authentic self, and her decision quickly paid off.
"The business is going really well, I've had a lot of people reach out to me with comments and questions," she said.
Ms O'Shannessy said that the main questions that people are looking to see answered are based around the foundations of mindset, and why it's important to develop.
"Mindset is the established set of attitudes held by someone. It's a combination of values, belief systems, levels of resilience and emotional intelligence," Ms O'Shannessy said.
"Developing your mindset, and having a strong mindset is important because it determines how you live your life," she said.
Operating solely from her Instagram, Ms O'Shannessy hosts a variety of online courses, including one-on-one sessions that are completely tailored to the needs of the individual.
These sessions include; helping people to reflect on their trauma, childhood wounds, shadow work and ego work.
Ms O'Shannessy said people could be assured that it's about more than what they originally may think.
"It's not all just about crystals and horoscopes and tarot cards like people might think it is," Ms O'Shannessy said.
"My take on mindset coaching is more deep inner-work, focusing on the suppressed parts of ourselves like trauma and childhood and upbringing and things like that," she said.
Being a mindset coach is Ms O'Shannessy's way of ensuring that people have the skillset to overcome anything negative that may happen in their life.
"After people do mindset work, when things come up, they can see it from a different point of view, and not let things have the power to ruin their day or ruin their life," Ms O'Shannessy said.
For Ms O'Shannessy the reward of this work comes when seeing people's transformations, and hearing about the changes in ways people think and view things.
"I feel like I'm contributing and making a difference in my own way. If I help even just one person, I know I've made a difference and I've helped enough," she said.
Though helping herself and others are Ms O'Shannessy's major motivators, the most important motivator in her life is her son; Alfie.
"Now that I'm a mum, if I find myself slipping or getting lazy or anything, I remind myself that I'm doing it for him," she said.
"He's the main reason why I do this, I want him to have the skills of self regulation and to be his authentic self."
Though it is clear that Ms O'Shannessy is a strong believer that mindset work helps us all to be better people, she's also realistic in the knowledge that her work may come with a sense of skepticism.
"This work isn't for everyone, and that's okay because there's no pressure," she said.
