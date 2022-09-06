Western Advocate

Shannon O'Shannessy's new mindset coaching business is booming

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 7 2022 - 1:18am, first published September 6 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon O'Shannessy enjoying a day out with her son Alfie. Picture by Alise McIntosh

TWENTY-THREE years old, mother, fiancé, one of seven siblings and owner of two successful businesses; Shannon O'Shannessy can do it all- thanks to the power of mindset.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.