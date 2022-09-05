MONEY raised through Raglan Public's canteen has provided the school with some terrific additions over the years, and it's all thanks to the dedicated volunteers.
Being the only fully volunteer-run school canteen in the Central West, all members are dedicating their time either during or out of work hours to provide students with a canteen lunch two days a week.
Advertisement
Canteen coordinator Megan Russell said the parents and grandparents who have given their time over the school's 150-year history have done a terrific job.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Especially those who have volunteered during the height of the COVID pandemic.
"Raglan Public School is the only school in the Central West that is wholly and solely run by volunteers," Ms Russell said.
"In the last two to three years it's been a huge thing for people to volunteer their time, especially when they didn't know if there was even going to be school tomorrow."
The canteen is currently offering people living with a disability the opportunity to volunteer and build new skills.
Kirinari Support Services participant Lara Matheson has been volunteering at the Raglan Public canteen since the start of 2022, and has learnt a wide range of skills along the way.
Ms Russell encourages anyone interested in volunteering to contact the school.
"It's all cash and everything's 50 cents, $1 or $2, so it's easy math skills," she said.
"It's engaging with the kids to serve them over the counter, and it's the old process of lunch orders written on a brown paper bag. So it's sorting all that out, counting all that out and getting that set up for the day.
"So there's quite a few skills that Lara has built on while she's been volunteering her time."
The canteen is a big contributor to the school's fundraising account, with the money raised reinvested into the school.
An example of this is the air conditioning units in each classroom which wouldn't have been possible without the canteen.
Ms Russell said a big thanks also goes to the families of Raglan Public who utilise the canteen.
Without their support the canteen wouldn't be able to provide the school and students with funds for new items.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.