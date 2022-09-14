"We don't want them to die."
With family confined between the walls of a refugee camp, an Australian-Ethiopian family will speak at the upcoming Refugee and Migrant Sunday service in Bathurst in an effort to further their pleas for assistance.
Since January last year, Jane Bain and Michaele Fsuh's relatives have lived in a Sudan refugee camp where they continue to sleep on "a tarp with a blanket", after a war broke out in their province during November of 2020.
Soon after the war's commencement, Mr Fsuh's brother and his wife - who were married six weeks prior - separated themselves by distance so she could return home to family in a nearby village.
Not long after she relocated, the couple discovered they were pregnant.
The baby was born last year, sometime before Mr Fsuh received a recorded video from the family pleading for him to save his nephew.
"They were saying they are in starvation and to please rescue the baby. They were telling him the wife who had the baby, she went to get Food Aid and never returned," Ms Bain said.
"My husband's mother, who is 70 and fully blind, is looking after her grandchild."
Despite their efforts for guardianship, the Lithgow-based family were unsuccessful in their attempt to withdraw their nephew from the situation.
"Because there's no link between Australia and Ethiopia, the only way to get this baby to Australia is by the father getting his visa," Ms Bain said.
"I feel that my family's story is a very sad one. I've begged Immigration, I've written to our local Federal minister because we just don't want our nephew to die of starvation, and the other family members; we don't want them to die."
Ms Bain, Mr Fsuh and their daughter, Hermela, will speak at the Bathurst Refugee Support Group service on September 18 because they "want the ministers to listen".
"My seven-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Hermela, is suffering from insomnia and depression. She's gone from a happy child to missing speaking to her family because she used to have that every Sunday or maybe two times a week," Ms Bain said.
"Even though her grandmother couldn't see her, she could hear her. Hermela loved having that communication."
The annual Bathurst event, which hasn't been held since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions, offers support to refugees and greater awareness of the situation.
"We host these services to highlight and support the refugees that we have. The refugees we are supporting here are actually not Christian ... but that makes no difference to us," Bathurst Refugee Support Group chairperson Brian Mowbray said.
"We believe it's important to have a service and give support to these people. We want to raise awareness about refugee issues."
Mr Mowbray confirmed that any money raised at the upcoming public Sunday service, which will be held at the Bathurst Baptist Church at 3pm, will be given to Ms Bain and Mr Fsuh's family to "help with their situation".
