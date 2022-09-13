THERE's no distance that motor sport and car fanatics aren't willing to travel.
This was exactly the case on Father's Day, which saw people travelling from as far as New Zealand to experience all that Bathurst's National Motor Racing Museum (NMRM) has to offer.
On September 4, the NMRM opened its doors free of entry for a Father's Day event, and provided dads and families alike with a chance to explore the museums displays and go for rides around Mount Panorama in historic vehicles.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Visitors were also provided with the opportunity to head over to pit lane, where there was a show and shine of vehicles from the Horseless Carriage Club of America.
There were approximately 400 people that made their way through the doors on the day, and the event was a resounding success.
NMRM also recently received a Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Awards for Tourism, which placed the museum in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide, and was chosen according to visitors' reviews.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.