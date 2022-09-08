Concerns held for 20-year-old woman missing from Bathurst

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a woman missing from Bathurst.
Jade Neilan, aged 20, was last seen on Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, about 4pm on Wednesday, September 7 this year.
When Jade could not be located or contacted, officers from Chifley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Concerns are held for Jade's welfare as her disappearance is out of character.
Jade is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, of slim build, with long dark brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a cream jumper, 3/4 length jeans, white shoes, and a handbag.
Anyone who has information on Jade's whereabouts is urged to come forward and contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
