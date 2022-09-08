Western Advocate
Police seek CCTV or dashcam footage in appeal for information on drive-by shooting in Westbourne Drive, Llanarth

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 8 2022 - 12:44am, first published 12:08am
POLICE are seeking to identify a dark coloured hatchback which may have been seen in Westbourne Drive or its surrounds as investigations into a drive-by shooting on Wednesday widen.

