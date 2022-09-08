POLICE are seeking to identify a dark coloured hatchback which may have been seen in Westbourne Drive or its surrounds as investigations into a drive-by shooting on Wednesday widen.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam vision from the area and its surrounds of a dark coloured hatchback between 11pm on Tuesday, September 6 and 3am Wednesday, September 7.
Officers say the incident in Westbourne Drive, Llanarth happened at about 1.30am on Wednesday, September 7.
Police have established that a number of shots were fired from a vehicle into a home.
No-one was at home at the time and there were no reports of any injuries.
The appeal for information on the dark coloured car is the latest development in the investigation.
Chifley Police District crime manager, Acting Inspector Glenn Griffith, said on Wednesday afternoon that detectives had been at the site of the shooting all day Wednesday.
The officers were joined by the forensic ballistics dog from Sydney.
Officers from the Western Region's forensic unit were also present at the house.
Inspector Griffith said police also door-knocked along the street and canvassed potential witnesses to the incident.
Following the shooting, police taped off a section of the road, between Meagher Street and Evernden Road.
Inspector David Abercrombie, duty officer with Chifley Police District, said on Wednesday morning that, at that stage of the investigation, there was nothing to suggest the Wednesday morning incident was related to a similar incident in Bannerman Crescent back in June.
On that occasion, officers from Chifley Police District were called to the home on Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, shortly after 9pm on Monday, June 20 and found several shots had struck the front of the single-level brick building.
A 40-year-old woman and her children - a boy almost three years old and a girl aged six months - were inside at the time; they were not injured but were distressed by the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
