Man who allegedly sliced a person's finger open with an axe during a fight refused bail

A MAN who is alleged to have sliced a person's finger open with a metal axe during a fight has been refused bail.
Zane Mitai-Ngatai appeared via audio-visual link (AVL) at Bathurst Local Court on September 7 on the charges of armed with intent to commit offence, reckless wounding (domestic violence) and affray.
The 28-year-old was taken into custody after police, ambulance and Police Rescue were called to a scene on William Street in Bathurst just before 2pm on September 6.
According to police, a 34-year-old man is alleged to have attended the property and an altercation with Mitai-Ngatai, who is alleged to have been in possession of a weapon, ensued.
The court heard that the altercation was filmed by a witness.
The 34-year-old man was taken to Bathurst Base Hospital for treatment after his right middle finger was cut between five and seven millimetres deep.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rumming told the court the man received 10 stitches on the outside of his hand and two internally.
During submissions, Mitai-Ngatai's solicitor Mr Primrose explained to the court that his client - should he have been granted bail - would occupy a residence at Merrylands and take up work as a tradesman while he waited for the case to be brought back to court.
In response, Sergeant Rumming described Mitai-Ngatai as someone who poses an "unacceptable risk" to the community and therefore should not be released on bail.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis - before dismissing the appeal for bail - noted that Mitai-Ngatai had been out of jail for two months prior to the altercation and had an extensive criminal history, including multiple stints behind bars.
Magistrate Ellis also noted after reading court documents that Mitai-Ngatai is alleged to have said to the man "I'll f***ing kill you" at the time the offences took place.
"My record is stuffed, there's nothing to say about it," Mitai-Ngatai said to the court.
He will return to Bathurst Local Court by AVL on October 5 where pleas of guilty or not guilty to the charges will be entered.
