Western Advocate
Court

Zane Mitai-Ngatai refused bail after appearing at Bathurst Local Court via AVL for charges

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:00am
Man who allegedly sliced a person's finger open with an axe during a fight refused bail

A MAN who is alleged to have sliced a person's finger open with a metal axe during a fight has been refused bail.

