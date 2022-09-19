Western Advocate
Photos

Dancers ready to perform on the last day of the 2022 Bathurst Eisteddfod

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
September 19 2022 - 12:30am
The final group of dancers were dressed up and ready to perform on Friday, September 9, on the final day of the Bathurst Eisteddfod.

