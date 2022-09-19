The final group of dancers were dressed up and ready to perform on Friday, September 9, on the final day of the Bathurst Eisteddfod.
The performers were happy to be back dancing onstage after cancellations during COVID and all feedback was very positive.
The Bathurst Eisteddfod ran for three weeks, showcasing the range of talent in Bathurst.
In addition to the dance categories, competitors also took part in the music and speech and drama categories.
