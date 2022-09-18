It was a record breaking night for the annual Stars of Bathurst event, with the community digging deep in support of a cancer free future.
Over 300 people attended the event, watching seven local entrants dance their hearts out, and raising over $114,000 for Cancer Council NSW.
The group that raised the most funds was Fifty Shades of Joy, six women who work or volunteer for Daffodil Cottage Bathurst.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Gwyneth Kelly, Jenny Moore, Elizabeth Magee, Fay King, Dianne Hellyer and Rebecca McLeod were all very busy learning new dance moves and raising funds at the same time.
Fifty Shades of Joy was able to raise over $23,000 for Cancer Council NSW, and member Gwyneth Kelly said they're extremely proud of their effort.
"We are happy, we are pleased and proud. We were after that prize of being the biggest fundraiser because by what we've done we can make a difference to so many people," Ms Kelly said.
"We've all had somebody in our lives who has had cancer, so we came together with the sole purpose of making a difference.
"We're not the best dancers in town but we are the best fundraisers."
The group were out selling raffle tickets, Jolly Soles socks and more to raise as much money as they could.
With the members ranging from 49 to 75 years of age, it was a great effort by all involved.
Ms Kelly said they had a great night and a lot of fun performing after working so hard to learn the routine and keep it a secret.
"It was massive, nobody expected what they saw from us on the night," she said.
While everyone was able to enjoy themselves, the ultimate goal is very serious - to create a cancer free world.
Ms Kelly said her advice to everyone is to tune into their bodies, if something doesn't seem right then get checked.
"If we could rid the world of cancer that would be a wonderful thing," she said.
Cancer Council community relations coordinator Katherine Bodiczky was thrilled with how the night went, and was very thankful to everyone who participated and donated.
This year was the seventh Stars of Bathurst event and the biggest one yet.
The average amount raised for the first five years was around $50,000 to $60,000.
The last even saw funds double, with $103,000 raised, and this year the donations continued on an upward trajectory.
"We're pretty stoked," Ms Bodiczky said.
"The fundraising will go towards Cancer Council's mission for a cancer free future. So our priority area is research, advocacy, support and prevention.
"It was amazing ... lots of fun."
The other winners on the night were; Andrew Crauford - who won the stars' star category, Janelle Kemp - who won people's choice, and Becky House - who won judges' choice.
The other participants who all helped raise a record amount for Cancer Council NSW were Mark Dwyer, Louise Kelly and PRIME7's Mac and Reuben.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.