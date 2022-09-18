Edgell Jog was also a chance to raise awareness

FOR Susan McMahon, the Edgell Jog wasn't only about a fun morning out and keeping fit, it was a chance to promote another cause, raising awareness for a rare genetic disorder.
Susan, along with Jackie Cousins were among the 600-strong crowd attending Sunday's jog, which got underway at Bathurst Court House at 9.30am.
Susan is attempting to walk 100km this September as part of a fundraiser called the Impossible Walk and Jog, which is a fundraiser into research to help find a cure for dementia, and she saw Sunday's event as a chance to realise that goal.
Susan's daughter, Christine, is just 45 years old, and was diagnosed with early onset dementia and Parkinson's disease in 2020.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
To do her bit to help find a cure, Susan undertook the Impossible Walk and Jog Challenge, and has so far walked 53km out of a personal goal of 100, which she hopes to achieve by the end of the month.
By going in yesterday's jog, she hopes to add 7.5km to that total.
She said she has been walking around Bathurst, and with the support of family and friends hopes to raise $1500, all of which goes to research to help find a cure.
She said there are a group of walkers in Bathurst who have already raised $1500.
"It's been a real team effort," she said. Adding she personally hopes to raise more towards the tally before the end of the month.
She said the group just walk whenever they can, and the Edgell Jog was the perfect opportunity to get get some extra kilometres in, and to help promote her cause, she wore a sign on her back as she walked the course, promoting the walk and jog challenge.
Both Ms McMahon and Ms Cousins were part of an almost 600-strong crowd to register for this year's Edgell Jog, which has been postponed for the past two years as the nation was in the grips of Covid-19.
Edgell Jog committee treasurer Ray Stapley was very pleased to see the event return to Bathurst, especially with around 100 late entries received on the day.
Mr Stapley thanked everyone for their support, including all of the volunteers who helped make the day such a success.
The seven-and-a-half-kilometre route starts and finishes in Russell Street, outside of the Bathurst Court House.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.