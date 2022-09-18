Western Advocate
What's on

Edgell Jog was also a chance to raise awareness

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 18 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Cousins and Susan McMahon, with Finn the dog, all of whom were participants in the 2022 Edgell Jog on Sunday. Susan was using the jog as part of another cause she is involved in, The Impossible Walk and Jog.
Jackie Cousins and Susan McMahon, with Finn the dog, all of whom were participants in the 2022 Edgell Jog on Sunday.

FOR Susan McMahon, the Edgell Jog wasn't only about a fun morning out and keeping fit, it was a chance to promote another cause, raising awareness for a rare genetic disorder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.