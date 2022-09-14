Western Advocate
Court

Austin Alfonso Redondo pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 14 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who scammed person out of hundreds of dollars on Facebook sentenced

A man who blocked a person on Facebook after he received hundreds of dollars in payment for an item he had for sale has been sentenced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.