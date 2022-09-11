Three teens that allegedly used knives to rob two men in two different armed robberies at separate caravan parks across western NSW have fronted court on Sunday.
Early on Saturday morning, a 76-year-old man staying at a holiday park in Brewarrina was approached by an unknown male whilst outside his caravan.
The unknown male, allegedly armed with a knife, demanded cash and his car keys, before stealing the man's Volkswagen Tiguan.
Just after 2.30am on the same morning, officers attached to Cobar Traffic and Highway Patrol attempted to stop the stolen Volkswagen travelling on the Kamilaroi Highway, towards Bourke.
The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated however was terminated due to safety concerns.
About 4.30am, officers attached to the Orana Mid-Western Police District were called to a camp site on Pangee Street, Nyngan, after reports three unknown males had entered the site and threatened people with knives, before stealing cash.
A short time later, the three males attended a service station on the Mitchell Highway, Nyngan, where they allegedly assaulted the cashier before stealing cigarettes and fleeing in the stolen Volkswagen.
An investigation was commenced into the incidents, and crime scenes were established at each location which underwent forensic examination.
About 7.30am, officers located the Volkswagen abandoned on the side of the Mitchell Highway, Trangie. It was seized for forensic examination.
Following extensive inquiries, officers arrested a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old boys after a short foot pursuit in Gundarra Street, Dubbo, about 11pm the same day.
The teenagers were taken to Dubbo Police Station where the 15-year-old was charged with aggravated enter dwelling with intent - armed, aggravated break and enter with intent- armed and robbery in company.
One of the 16-year-olds was charged with aggravated break and enter with intent- armed, stealing a car, robbery in company and aggravated break and enter dwelling in company intend steal.
The second 16-year-old was charged with aggravated enter dwelling in company intent to steal, robbery in company and stealing a car.
All three teens were refused bail.
