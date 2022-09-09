A BATHURST man who's been described by police as a "habitual traffic and drug offender" has had his licence disqualified.
Stephen Forsythe Scott, 49, of Alcheringa Road, Kelso, appeared before Bathurst Local Court charged with driving a vehicle with an illicit drug in his blood.
Appearing unrepresented before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, Scott pleaded guilty to the charge.
Police documents before the court said Scott was driving a Suzuki motorcycle on Hereford Street at about 10.47pm on May 10 when he was stopped after police said he had committed several traffic offences.
He was breath-tested, and returned a negative result, but a subsequent oral fluid test produced a positive detection to methylamphetamine.
Police say Scott was arrested for the purpose of a secondary oral fluid test at the Bathurst Police Station, which produced another positive detection to methylamphetamine.
In antecedents handed to the court, Scott was described as a "habitual traffic and drug offender" who "appears to continue to commit offences regardless of court action".
In relation to the taking of drugs, police allege Scott stated: "Thursday injected."
When Scott appeared before the court, Magistrate Ellis asked him if he had a drug problem.
He responded that he had a "brain injury".
"I'm just working out the best solution for myself," he said.
Scott said he had tried the MERIT (Magistrate's Early Referral Into Treatment) program before.
Magistrate Ellis told Scott that if there was no change, "you will keep being fined and having your licence disqualified".
Scott was convicted under Section 10A (conviction with no further penalty) and had his licence disqualified for nine months.
