JIM Richards declaring fans who booed him as he stood on the podium at Mount Panorama "a pack of arseholes" - it was 30 years ago but still ranks as an iconic Bathurst 1000 moment.
The boos came in 1992 after Richards and Mark Skaife were declared victors for the second consecutive year in a Nissan Skyline GT-R even though it had crashed and the race was cut 18 laps short due to horrendous wet conditions.
Though both fans and drivers were not happy at the time, it's a moment that has gained notoriety and one that now draws smiles and chuckles.
Both Richards and Skaife are now viewed as motor sport royalty and as for the Nissan Skyline GT-R - a car nicknamed 'Godzilla' - it has plenty of admirers too.
The memory of the 1992 Bathurst 1000 was just one of those which arose when the Gibson Motorsport Team held its 30-year reunion on Tuesday.
Gibson Motorsport ran the Nissan Motorsport program in the Australian Touring Car competition and the Bathurst 1000 in the late 1980s and early 90s.
"Nothing was too hard, you had guys who could do every job you needed to do," Richards said.
"Basically Fred [Gibson] and the boys reengineered the GT-R to become 'Australianised', you might say.
"So, it was a lot stronger and probably a quicker car than what the Japanese had."
Only two driver pairings have emulated Skaife and Richards in going back-to-back at Bathurst since their 1991-92 triumphs.
Greg Murphy and Rick Kelly steered a Holden VY Commodore to success in 2003-04, while Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes pulled off a treble in Triple Eight Falcons between 2006-08.
As well as success in the Great Race, Gibson Motorsport won Australian Touring Car Championships in 1990-91 with Richards and 1992 with Skaife.
There was also numerous race victories and podiums for the likes of George Fury, Glenn Seton, Garry Scott and Fred Gibson himself.
"The famous nature of what those cars mean to Australian motor sport, but especially to our group, is extraordinary," Skaife said.
"And for Fred in particular, but for Jim Richards and I and the other drivers the cars are a very special part of the history of this sport, especially Nissan's involvement in the game.
"It was a massive move, but for Fred and Christine to have believed in me so much, that was the makings of my professional racing career."
Gibson Motorsport ran Nissans until the GT-Rs were banned at the end of 1992.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.