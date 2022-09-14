Western Advocate
Gibson Motorsport reunion celebrates 30 years since back-to-back Bathurst wins

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 14 2022 - 1:06am, first published 1:00am
Gibson Motorsport reunion

JIM Richards declaring fans who booed him as he stood on the podium at Mount Panorama "a pack of arseholes" - it was 30 years ago but still ranks as an iconic Bathurst 1000 moment.

