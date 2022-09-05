Details confirmed for Bathurst 1000 street parade's return

DETAILS have been confirmed for the long-awaited return of the Bathurst 1000 street parade.
What has usually been a tradition during the build-up to the Great Race, the street parade has not happened for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In normal years, competing teams would parade their cars up William Street before participating in a drivers signing session with fans out the front of the Bathurst Court House.
This year's street parade will be held on Wednesday, October 5, from 11.30am-12pm, with two driver signing sessions running, the first at 12.15pm and the second at 1.15pm.
The 2021 Bathurst 1000 winners - Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth - will be presented with their winners plaque at 1pm.
There's plenty of other off-track events in the lead up to the Great Race, including a Legendary Moments Dinner at the National Motor Racing Museum on Thursday, October 6, from 6pm-9.30pm and the Saturday Street Fair in Kings Parade on Saturday, October 8, from 11am-5pm.
Local businesses can also compete in a window display competition, with registrations closing on Friday, September 16.
A colouring in competition is also on offer, with entries closing on Saturday, October 9.
For more information, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
