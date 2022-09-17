Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Bathurst Bushranger Nathan Smith wins AFL Central West goal kicking award, second in best and fairest

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 17 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Smith's first year as a Bushranger saw him win a premiership, the league's leading goal kicker award for tier one and finish second in the best and fairest vote count. Picture by Phil Blatch

AS a forward with close to two decades of experience Nathan Smith has had plenty of special footy moments, but season 2022 rates as the best of his career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.