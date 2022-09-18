Western Advocate
Souths defeats St Pat's 2-1 in first grade Bathurst Women's Hockey extra-time thriller

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 18 2022 - 9:51pm, first published 9:30pm
Souths won the 2022 Bathurst Women's Hockey first grade grand final 2-1 over St Pat's thanks to an extra-time golden goal. Picture by Phil Blatch

IT was a golden goal by name and a golden goal by nature - Sam Brown's precision finish delivered Souths a Bathurst Women's Hockey first grade premiership on Saturday.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

