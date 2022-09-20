GREAT Race spectators will be greeted by a very different looking Harris Park when they walk through the gates next month, with the precinct revamped ahead of the 2022 Bathurst 1000.
Supercars, along with naming rights sponsor Repco, unveiled the new look for Harris Park on Tuesday, September 20.
"This newly revamped Harris Park precinct has had a makeover that I think all fans coming to the Repco Bathurst 1000 will enjoy," Supercars chief executive officer Shane Howard said.
"This has been made possible through the support and vision of our friends at Repco.
"We've worked hard on this project together to ensure we honour the amazing history of this event as well as providing more entertainment and enhancing the overall fan experience.
"Whether it's a fan's first Bathurst 1000 or 50th, we are sure there is something for everyone."
The Harris Park precinct will have a fresh layout this year, which will include large interactive LED screens, a food court, entertainment precinct and, for the first time, the Bathurst Public House.
A centrepiece to the fan experience will be the interactive Peter Brock display that commemorates 50 years since the original King of the Mountain won his first Bathurst crown.
Some of his most famous race cars will be part of the display, including a tribute to the Holden Torana XU-1 he won the Great Race with in 1972 for the Holden Dealer Team.
Spectators can also watch the documentary about that win and there will be a podium where fans can get a photo holding the coveted Peter Brock Trophy.
Young spectators have not been forgotten, with the Harvey Norman SuperKids Zone to offer activities designed for kids three years of age and older to test their racing abilities.
The setup includes an inflatable racetrack with bikes, trikes and carts, a speed reaction game and tabletop activities focusing on patience and skills of steering.
Merchandise shops and hands-on activations for fans will be placed behind the grandstands along the main straight.
The Repco Garage will feature in Harris Park, providing amazing views for fans of Murray's Corner.
There will be a unique pedal-powered slot car track at the Repco Garage as well as the Pitstop Challenge.
A giant Armed Forces Display will return, including an EC135A Helicopter, 20 Tonne Follow Vehicles, Team Army Transporter and Team Army vehicles will also be on hand.
The Bathurst 1000 runs from October 6 to 9.
Tickets are available through the Supercars and Ticketek websites.
