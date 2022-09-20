Western Advocate
What's on

Harris Park precinct revamped for the 2022 Bathurst 1000

Updated September 20 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist impression of the new-look Harris Park layout for the 2022 Bathurst 1000. Picture supplied

GREAT Race spectators will be greeted by a very different looking Harris Park when they walk through the gates next month, with the precinct revamped ahead of the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.