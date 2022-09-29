Western Advocate
Peter Joseph Kerstens pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to driving with an illicit drug present in his blood

Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 29 2022 - 5:00am
It looks like an ongoing problem, magistrate says of man's drug use

MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis has told a man to "do something" about his drug use after he was caught behind the wheel of a car with cannabis in his system.

