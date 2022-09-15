Western Advocate
Court

Ronnie Phillip Charles Lovett pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to four separate charges

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 15 2022 - 3:30am
Man who commits four offences in four days tells the court he's 'had a good run'

A man who committed four offences in four days months after completing his parole period has been sentenced.

