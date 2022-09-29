ARIA nominated band, ABC kids' show stars, and hosts of award winning podcast - 'The Beanies', are coming to Bathurst on October 4.
'The Beanies' EGG-straordinary day!' will show at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) and will allow children to participate in an immersive theatre experience.
This experience follows the adventures of The Beanies as they care for Eggbert the egg.
At first, The Beanies think caring for Eggbert will be an easy task, however they soon realise it will be anything but.
Star of The Beanies Mim 'Beanie' Rizvi said that the show allows young audience members - 'mini-beanies' to be interactive members of the show.
"We're taking care of an egg for a whole hour, which we all think will be really, really easy, and then as time goes along we have trouble with a lot of parenting issues, like what to feed our egg, when to have nap time, what to call our egg and how to deal with tantrums for our egg," she said.
"Then suddenly it goes very, very wrong and the egg gets stolen by some very sneaky robbers, and then we need the help of the mini-beanies in the audience to solve riddles and clues to get Eggbert back."
The show aims to provide young people with an insight into the realities of taking care of another being.
"It's a really silly and fun show and it also comes out with a really nice lesson for mini-beanies about how hard their parents, or their 'big-people' work to take care of them," Mim said.
Fellow actor Laura 'Beanie' Dawson, said that though the show is primarily marketed towards three to eight year olds, it also caters for older audiences.
"We try really hard to make sure that the show is fun and funny for everyone, because we know that parents are coming along with their kids and they have older kids as well so there's lots of good jokes and little silly puns in there for adults as well," Laura said.
As well as the show being a fun, immersive experience for adults and children alike, it also utilises broad language to ensure the comfortability of all viewers.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Star of The Beanies Michael 'Beanie' Yore, said that for the trio, language and inclusivity are two of their main priorities.
"We've really been working at making sure the language of how we address people is inclusive," Michael said.
"We say mini-beanies instead of boys and girls and instead of parents we say big-people, so we're just trying really hard to make sure that everyone feels included, because The Beanies want to be everybody's best friend."
This was something that was also incredibly important to Mim Rizvi, who said the aim is for The Beanies to be welcoming for all children, and for all children to feel directly included.
"We think about inclusivity a lot and it's something that we did almost instinctively ... and now we've made sure it's a really conscious decision so that kids of all ages, genders, kids of all family make-ups, and kids of all socio-economic backgrounds will feel like The Beanies are all really accessible to them," she said.
As well as being excited to perform their show for Bathurst audiences, The Beanies star Laura Dawson said they were also excited to come back to the town following a performance in 2021 in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We did the show with I think 30 per cent capacity at BMEC while we had all those square meterage rules," Laura said.
"There were only about 90 something people in the theatre so it was very funny, but it was one of the only shows we did over those 2 years and now we're very excited to come back to Bathurst because it's got a very special place in our hearts."
The show will begin at 2pm on October 4.
Tickets are $25 each and are available for purchase on the BMEC website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.