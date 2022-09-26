MULTIPLE streets in the Bathurst central business district will be closed during the first week of October as the Great Race Festival begins.
The off-track events for the Bathurst 1000 are back on the calendar after COVID-19 related cancellations in recent years.
Super Wednesday will return on October 5, offering a transporter parade, driver signing and a presentation to the winners of the 2021 Bathurst 1000.
The following streets are to be closed from as early as 5am:
As a result of these closures, there will be no parking on either side of William Street, between Durham and Keppel streets, from 5am in preparation for the transporter parade.
In anticipation of the parade, crowd control barriers and caution tap will be placed along William Street from 5am on October 5, which will be removed once the parade is over.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Fans get a new-look precinct to enjoy the Bathurst 1000 from
A temporary taxi zone will be established on George Street, opposite the Western Advocate, while disabled parking will be installed on William Street and George Street between Russell and Keppel streets.
Temporary no parking signs will be in place along William, Russell and Church streets from 4pm on Tuesday, October 4.
The Saturday Street Fair will return on October 8, giving people a family-friendly activity to do in town.
To accommodate the event, Russell and Church streets will be closed between William and George streets from 5am to 10pm.
Disabled parking will be installed on William Street and George Street between Russell and Keppel streets, and the taxi zone will again be available on George Street opposite the Western Advocate building.
