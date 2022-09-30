THE members of northern beaches band Loretta have a T-Rex-sized item on their to-do list when they are in Bathurst later this year.
The threepiece - who unveiled a new single recently and are getting ready to release their debut EP - will be part of the bill for Vanfest, which has moved from its traditional home at Forbes and will be held at Mount Panorama for the first time.
Loretta warmed up for Vanfest by performing at Forbes High in April and at a mini festival in the town in the same month - and they are also no strangers to the Bathurst region.
Frontman Ellis Hoare said the three band members came to the Bathurst district for a gold-panning experience when they were in year five, but "unfortunately didn't find any gold".
They were also in Bathurst in August to play a gig at Charles Sturt University and, while they were in town, Hoare said the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum "really took our eye".
The band has caught the eye of a number of people in the music industry since releasing their first song in late 2018.
Triple J Unearthed music director Dave Ruby Howe has described Loretta as "light on the ears and heavy on the feelings", with songs "destined to be sung back at the band in an arena lit by phone screens", while Triple J and Double J producer/presenter Pip Rasmussen says the band's "pop is uplifting and could light up a whole room [or] a stadium".
Vanfest organisers made the announcement in July that they were bringing the music festival in Bathurst, saying the new location would make the event more accessible to "other metro and regional centres".
While Mount Panorama will be a unique location for a performance, Hoare said their visit to the Central West in April was also a notable moment for the band.
"Heading out to Forbes earlier this year was memorable for sure," he said.
"We got to know so many of the locals and had a blast doing our first regional shows there."
And is there a difference between country and city audiences?
"Not a crazy difference, just a few more Akubra hats floating around," he said.
Asked if there was anything the band members were hoping to see or do while they were in Bathurst for Vanfest, Hoare was unequivocal.
"Almost definitely going to the dinosaur museum," he said.
Vanfest, headlined by Hilltop Hoods, will be held on Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3.
Also on the bill will be Tash Sultana, Tones And I, Six60, The Presets, Illy, Hockey Dad, Masked Wolf, Mashd N Kutcher and more.
