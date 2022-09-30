Western Advocate

Northern beaches band Loretta will be part of Vanfest music festival bill

MW
By Matt Watson
September 30 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Jacobs, Ellis Hoare and Nico Scali from northern beaches band Loretta will be in Bathurst for Vanfest in December. Picture by Geoff Jones

THE members of northern beaches band Loretta have a T-Rex-sized item on their to-do list when they are in Bathurst later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.