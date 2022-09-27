NEW Zealand fivepiece Six60 has its roots in the South Island university city of Dunedin, but there's also a Bathurst connection hidden among the band's back stories.
Bass player Chris Mac lived in Bathurst and went to what was then All Saints' College before his family moved to Darwin when he was six.
And that's not all.
"Funnily enough, my Kiwi wife's brother ended up marrying a girl from Bathurst and I went back a number of years ago to attend the wedding," he said.
Mac and his bandmates will be in Bathurst in early December to play at the Vanfest music festival at Mount Panorama, which has made the move from its traditional home at Forbes after a number of years.
Headlined by Hilltop Hoods, the festival will feature acts including Tash Sultana, Tones And I, The Presets, Illy, Hockey Dad, Masked Wolf, Mashd N Kutcher and more playing at the iconic motor racing venue.
"I've watched the Bathurst 1000 a bunch," Mac said of the city's most famous sporting event.
"I'm not a massive fan of racing, but if there's some friends, beer and pizza involved, I'll turn up to anything.
"I actually remember a policeman friend of my father's taking us for a rather fast lap around it [the Mount] when I was a child.
"I don't remember his name, so I feel okay about reporting this possible abuse of authority."
Six60's members are no strangers to a big gig: the band sold out Auckland's Eden Park Stadium to 50,000 people in April last year, which Mac describes as "amazing", and have also played the top of nearby Mount Eden.
In terms of other bands on the bill, Mac says Hilltop Hoods "always bring a great show, The Presets are killer and I don't mind me a bit of Hockey Dad at all".
And he has his plans for making the most of his time in Bathurst.
"Although I consider myself a Kiwi, I'll always feel at home in Aus," he said.
"I find myself getting really taken by the nature.
"If possible, I'll find some art galleries and check out some local art - and probably sample some local brews while I'm there also ... would be rude not to, really."
Vanfest will be held on Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3.
