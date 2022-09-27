Western Advocate

Bathurst is familiar territory for Chris Mac of Six60, who will be playing at Vanfest

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated September 27 2022 - 12:11am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Mac (centre), of New Zealand band Six60, was once taken on what he describes as a "rather fast lap" around Mount Panorama. Picture supplied

NEW Zealand fivepiece Six60 has its roots in the South Island university city of Dunedin, but there's also a Bathurst connection hidden among the band's back stories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.