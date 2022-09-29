Man fought person in front of police after failed attempt to steal Freddo Frogs

FREDDO FROGS, Burger Rings and air-fresheners.
Those were the items Terry Robinson, 38, of Bonnor Street, Kelso, tried to steal from a store moments before he got into a brawl in front of police.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to shoplifting and common assault when he appeared in Bathurst Local Court.
According to documents presented to the court, Robinson went to Foodworks on Boyd Street in Kelso just before 10am on June 21 this year.
As Robinson made his way around the store, police say he picked up two packets of Freddo Frogs, one bag of Burger Rings and a packet of car air-fresheners and put them into his jacket.
He then left the store without paying, which was witnessed by a store employee, who called triple-0, according to police.
The court heard that soon after Robinson left the shop, he got into a fight in the Kelso Centrepoint Shopping Centre car park.
Police were driving along Boyd Street at the time and they said they saw Robinson and the victim standing in the middle of the car park holding each other by the collar and jostling.
As police approached the men, they separated and stood a few metres apart. Police said they noticed that Robinson was bleeding from the mouth.
Police said they formed the opinion that Robinson was obviously well affected by alcohol due to his slurred speech, unsteadiness, dishevelled appearance and smell of liquor.
Robinson punched the victim in the face in front of police, who immediately took hold of him and placed him under arrest for assault.
He was handcuffed and taken to the rear of the police vehicle, where he was searched. The court heard police found the items stolen from Foodworks and gave them back to the staff member.
Police say Robinson became agitated with police and began to throw his arms and yell. They say he continued to bang and shout while being transported to Bathurst Police Station.
He was assessed by paramedics once he arrived at the station before he was taken to Bathurst Base Hospital due to complaints of chest pain.
The court heard during sentencing that Robinson - who suffers from bipolar disorder - was on a community correction order at the time for a previous charge of assault.
Robinson's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, said his client stole in an attempt to save money.
Robinson was convicted and placed on a 12-month intensive correction order (ICO) with supervision at Bathurst Community Corrections.
"Mr Robinson, you are one step away from prison," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said when referring to the ICO.
Robinson was also fined $250.
