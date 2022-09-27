BATHURST'S best junior basketballers are putting in plenty of practice to get themselves ready for a series of representative opportunities this spring and summer.
Country Jamboree, D-League, Shootout, Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup and Australian Championships campaigns await many talented Bathurst players over the season 2022-23.
Roxy George headlines the group with her recent selection to the NSW under 18s women's country state squad, which will see her take part in the Australian Championships early next year.
George, Pania Tapu (under 14s girls), Beau Blattman and Tristan Wood (under 14s boys) will all have the chance to represent NSW at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup at Albury from January 15 to 21.
The four Bathurst juniors will have chance to take on the best country players from across Australia at the event, along with New Zealand teams.
Over January 6 to 8 Sian Campbell (under 15s girls) and Riley George (under 17s) will take part in the Basketball NSW Shootout, which is targeted at players identified as potential participants for the following year's ACJBC.
Bathurst will also once again have a strong representation across the upcoming D-League season, where top talent from the various Waratah Junior Leagues across NSW come together to compete in a tournament environment.
Tapu (14s girls) Blattman, Wood (14s boys), Campbell (15s girls) and Roxy George (18s girls) will be involved in the competition across October and November.
The Goldminers have a big group heading down to the upcoming under 12s John Davidson Country Jamboree in Griffith, which is focused not on winning but more on participation in social activities and coaching clinics.
Ollie Hanrahan, Beau Ditchfield, Jedd Davies, Jonah Sullivan, Lara Glasgow, Jada Shackleton, Bessie Ball, Matilda Ballinger, Alicia Kicovic and Sovereign O'Dwyer will take part in the event over October 7 to 9.
Goldminers coaching co-ordinator Jade Pheils said the strength of Bathurst representation this season comes down to many hours of dedication.
"I think our kids in this program have put in a lot of hard work and we seem to be really successful through our juniors at the moment," she said.
"For example, Beau Blattman, Pania Tapu and Tristan Wood, who are our under 14s in the D-League, are building on their Western region experience from a school level and moving into the NSW programs, which is fantastic.
"Sian Campbell, who did WRAS last year, has stepped up to make the under 15s D-League. A lot of practice and work has been put in with our junior coaches and we're seeing the rewards for that with our kids making these programs.
"All these opportunities come from training camps and then these state pathways can open up a whole new world for you."
On top of these representative opportunities the Goldminers also have a big presence in this year's Western Region Academy of Sport program.
Lilly Bower, Pania Tapu (under 14s), Sian Campbell (under 15s), Danika Breen, Charlie Fischbeck (under 16s), Ruby Griffin, Roxy George, Gus McMahon, Kurt Lansom and Riley George (under 18s) are a part of the WRAS squad.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.