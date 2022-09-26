Western Advocate
Lauren Roels is offered a spot in St George's Tarsha Gale Cup squad

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 26 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 10:15pm
Panorama Platypi talent Lauren Roels will play in the Tarsha Gale Cup next season. Picture by Lachlan Harper

SHE trialled in an unfamiliar position and was far from pleased with her efforts, but the St George Dragons saw in Lauren Roels a player who they definitely wanted on their Tarsha Gale roster.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

