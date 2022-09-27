IT all added up for a couple of Bathurst students who excelled in a recent statewide maths contest.
Bathurst West Public year six student Kingshuk Debnath and St Philomena's Primary year five student Cruz Monaghan won a District Award in the Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition.
The students were presented with their awards and a complimentary $50 prize account at an afternoon tea at the Bathurst Newcastle Permanent branch recently.
"We have some talented young mathematicians in our region," branch manager Adele Baldwin said.
"I want to congratulate everyone who entered the competition because testing yourself to improve numeracy and problem-solving skills is important for success in school, work and life.
"STEM skills will be key for many rewarding jobs of the future."
Students from 339 Hunter, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, North Coast, Northern Rivers, Central West, and New England North West primary schools sat this year's exam.
Students were given 45 minutes to complete 35 questions without help from calculators, rulers or other mathematical instruments.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Are you smarter than a primary school kid? Check your knowledge against questions from this year's exam. Remember, no calculators, rulers or other instruments.
Q. Ali wants to save $20 each month for a year. After seven months, she finds that she has only saved $15 per month. How much will she have to save each month from now on to achieve her goal?
(A) $20 (B) $23 (C) $25 (D) $27
Q. All the odd numbers between 6 and 30 are multiplied together. The last digit of the answer is:
(A) 3 (B) 5 (C) 7 (D) 9
Q. It is true that 22 x 24 x 26 x 28 = 384,384. Which of the following is not a factor of 384,384?
(A) 36 (B) 21 (C) 11 (D) 8
